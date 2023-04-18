All Sections
Hibs star watched by several clubs including European giants as summer exit looms

Hibs are unlikely to face a shortage of suitors for Kevin Nisbet this summer with Galatasaray said to be among several clubs taking a keen interest in the striker ahead of the transfer window.

By Oliver Anderson
Published 18th Apr 2023, 21:33 BST
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 21:34 BST
 Comment

The 26-year-old was close to leaving Hibs in January after they accepted an offer worth up to £2.5m from Millwall but the deal collapsed when Nisbet opted against making the move after travelling to London. He is now expected to depart Easter Road this summer with Hibs looking to secure a sizeable transfer fee for their prized asset before he enters the final year of his contract.

Nisbet has scored 10 goals in his last 14 appearances since returning from a 10-month cruciate ligament injury lay-off in December including the winner in Saturday's Edinburgh derby against Hearts, which was reportedly watched by representatives from the Turkish giants as well as Sheffield United, Middlesbrough and Millwall, who retain an interest despite the previous knock-back.

They will have noted an impressive performance from the former Dunfermline and Raith striker, whose powerful side-foot volley from a Paul Hanlon knock-down secured a first Hibs win over Hearts in ten attempts spanning the past three years.

Hibs striker Kevin Nisbet celebrates after scoring the winner against Hearts. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)Hibs striker Kevin Nisbet celebrates after scoring the winner against Hearts. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)
Hibs striker Kevin Nisbet celebrates after scoring the winner against Hearts. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)

Scotland manager Steve Clarke was also in attendance with Nisbet pushing for an international recall ahead of the Euro 2024 qualifiers against Norway in Olso and Georgia at Hampden in June.

