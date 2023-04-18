Hibs are unlikely to face a shortage of suitors for Kevin Nisbet this summer with Galatasaray said to be among several clubs taking a keen interest in the striker ahead of the transfer window.

The 26-year-old was close to leaving Hibs in January after they accepted an offer worth up to £2.5m from Millwall but the deal collapsed when Nisbet opted against making the move after travelling to London. He is now expected to depart Easter Road this summer with Hibs looking to secure a sizeable transfer fee for their prized asset before he enters the final year of his contract.

Nisbet has scored 10 goals in his last 14 appearances since returning from a 10-month cruciate ligament injury lay-off in December including the winner in Saturday's Edinburgh derby against Hearts, which was reportedly watched by representatives from the Turkish giants as well as Sheffield United, Middlesbrough and Millwall, who retain an interest despite the previous knock-back.

They will have noted an impressive performance from the former Dunfermline and Raith striker, whose powerful side-foot volley from a Paul Hanlon knock-down secured a first Hibs win over Hearts in ten attempts spanning the past three years.

Hibs striker Kevin Nisbet celebrates after scoring the winner against Hearts. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)