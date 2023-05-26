Hibs star in 'Edinburgh will be green' hope ahead of Hearts European showdown

Hibs star Lewis Miller is hoping, coming Saturday afternoon, “Edinburgh will be green” when the team travel to Tynecastle Park for a European showdown.

Lee Johnson’s men trail rivals Hearts by two points in the battle to finish fourth. With Aberdeen having secured third spot on Wednesday night with their win over St Mirren at Pittodrie it means the Edinburgh duo will fight it out to guarantee a European spot.

Hibs gave themselves a fighting chance when they defeated champions Celtic 4-2 while Hearts drew 2-2 at Ibrox against Rangers. The Easter Road side will finish above their rivals with a win in Gorgie, while the home side only require a draw.

Lewis Miller, Hibs’ Australian defender, is excited at the prospect of a final day European showdown at the home of the team's rivals.

Lewis Miller hopes to turn Edinburgh green with a win over Hearts in the derby on Saturday. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)

“That’s what everyone is talking about,” he said. “That is what we are all excited about. We get this win against Hearts, not only will it mean Edinburgh will be green but it will also secure European football which will be unreal.”

What does fourth and fifth mean?