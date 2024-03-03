Hibs boss Nick Montgomery reckons there is still plenty more to come from Myziane Maolida after the on-loan Hertha Berlin attacker made it four goals in eight games in Saturday’s 2-0 win over relegation-threatened Ross County.

The 25-year-old pounced in the 59th minute to break the deadlock after an error from Staggies goalkeeper George Wickens before substitute Dylan Levitt sealed a victory that lifted the Hibees back into the top six of the cinch Premiership.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Montgomery declared himself “really pleased” with Maolida’s impact so far. “When we brought him in, he needed games and needed some training load,” said the Easter Road boss. “As the weeks have gone on, I think everyone can see what a talented player he is. His stats speak for themselves. He’s had a few other chances he’ll have been disappointed not to score. Against Ross County we needed someone to break the deadlock and Myziane stepped up and scored the goal that really put us on the front foot.

Myziane Maolida opened the scoring for Hibs against Ross County.

“I’m really happy with him, and I think he has a lot more to give as well. It’s been a big week, three games in a week, for a player that hasn’t played regularly for a long time. It was a big ask, but again he showed what he’s about and kept going. He’ll definitely be happy with a few days’ rest.”

County boss Don Cowie indicated that on-loan Birmingham midfielder Brandon Khela could be in line for more game time in the weeks ahead after the teenager produced an eye-catching display as a 69th-minute substitute. The teenager made his sixth appearance for the Staggies since joining in January, although each of his last four have come off the bench. He was a real positive,” said Cowie. “I thought he was very bright when he came on. He’s not had much game time but we’re seeing enough in training to suggest he should be on the park. That’s why I was pretty keen to get him on and he didn’t disappoint.”