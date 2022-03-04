Hibs' Kevin Dabrowksi hails Polish response to Ukraine crisis amid 'worrying' situation across border

But the Pole has also felt immense pride at the way people in his homeland have responded to the humanitarian crisis.

“My family is further west but I have plenty of friends that are close to the border.

“Everything is fine for my family. It’s just a bit stressful because Ukraine are our neighbours,” added the 23-year-old, who joined Hibs on an initial four-year deal back in 2017 and extended that by a further two years in 2021. “Some of the bombs and missiles were dropped just 80km from our borders. It’s very worrying. Many people are so scared.

Hibs goalkeeper Kevin Dabrowski is concerned for friends near the Polish border with Ukraine. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

“But we can’t panic. Right now we just need each other. We need the group to stay together and help each other. As one we are going to stop this war. I believe that.

“I am proud of every Polish person. The way they react and help every Ukrainian who comes for help. We have welcomed over 500,000 Ukrainian people, more than half a million, so it’s amazing.

“All my heart is with every Ukrainian person. What is happening there right now is unacceptable. It’s disgusting.

“It should never happen in the 21st century. The good thing is that it showed everyone across the world what good people, what a good heart we have got, to help every person from Ukraine. That won’t stop.

“I’m sure we can stop this war and soon it will be over and we will end up with a happy story because being a good person and love always wins.”