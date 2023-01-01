Lewis Stevenson admits there is no better feeling than winning an Edinburgh derby at Tynecastle and he hopes to experience it again before his distinguished Hibs career comes to an end.

Lewis Stevenson in action for Hibs during the 4-0 defeat to Celtic on Wednesday. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

The long-serving left-back turns 35 this week and, with his contract due to expire at the end of the season, he accepts that his days at the club he has been with since the age of 14 – lifting both the League and Scottish Cups – could be numbered.

Not that he is planning on saying his farewells. Stevenson has forced his way into manager Lee Johnson's starting 11 in three of the last four fixtures after spending most of the early part of the season on the bench.

He also insists that he feels fit enough to keep playing for another few years yet. Whether that continues to be with Hibs, or elsewhere, remains to be seen. But if Monday's trip to Hearts proves to be his last in a green and white shirt, he plans on making it one to remember.

"I probably didn't expect to play week in, week out but I've been back in the team and getting minutes under my belt," Stevenson said. "The manager might have different ideas for the derby so we'll see what happens. But as long as I'm available I'll give everything and hopefully I'll do alright.

"There's nothing better than winning a derby and it's extra special doing it at Tynecastle. It's the best feeling. I've won at Parkhead and Ibrox, and won derbies at Easter Road, but there's something special about going to your rivals and winning there, so hopefully we can do it again."

Having come through the youth ranks and racked up over 1000 appearances between them, Stevenson and Paul Hanlon are now part of the old guard at Hibs but rather than being phased out, Johnson is the latest manager to find himself relying on them.

"When managers come in they probably want to set ther stall out and, to be fair, they probably think a 33 and nearly 35-year-old, you want to bring the club forward and change things about,” Stevenson said.

"But things change over a season whether it be form or injuries. We'll always make ourselves available and give everything we can for the shirt. It's maybe not what the fans want sometimes but we'll take that on the chin. People that know football know we do a decent job.

"I've had to adapt for every single manager. I've had to do it again and to be fair to the gaffer he wants to play on the front foot and be more attacking. When I first starting playing full-back I didn't cross the halfway line! I'm enjoying it and I appreciate it more because I know it's going to come to an end pretty soon unfortunately.