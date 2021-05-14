Hibs, St Johnstone and SFA await guidance from Scottish Government on fans for Scottish Cup final after Glasgow cases soar

The Scottish Football Association, Hibs, and St Johnstone are awaiting clarification from the Scottish Government on the attendance of fans at Hampden for the Scottish Cup final after the news that Glasgow is to remain under level-three coronavirus restrictions.

By Patrick McPartlin
Friday, 14th May 2021, 5:55 pm
Updated Friday, 14th May 2021, 6:11 pm
Hibs are seeking clarification from the SFA over whether fans will still be allowed to attend the Scottish Cup final
The Covid-19 situation in the city is worsening, with the rate of cases in some parts of it now more than 20 times that of Scotland as a whole.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed that the Moray region and Glasgow city will remain under level-three restrictions, while the rest of the country moves to level two on Monday, May 17.

The Covid vaccine programme has been extended to all those over the age of 18 in Moray in a bid to increase local protection, with the same measure set to be taken in affected areas of Glasgow from Monday.

The SFA struck a deal with UEFA this week to allow a limited number of fans to attend the Scottish Cup final between the Easter Road side and St Johnstone – but there are now fears the turnstiles may be closed with no spectators permitted to attend matches in areas under level-three restrictions.

The Evening News understands the Capital club has contacted the SFA for guidance, but the game’s governing body is also seeking answers from the country’s powerbrokers as to what the latest development means for supporters attending the match, with the BBC reporting that national clinical director Jason Leitch has said the chances of fans attending are now “in serious doubt”.

Hibs and St Johnstone were both allocated 300 tickets for the showdown at the national stadium, with the Leithers confirming that 20 per cent would be held aside for players and staff, leaving 240 to be divvied up amongst season ticket-holders via ballot.

However, both clubs’ ticketing plans now face being thrown up in the air as the prospect of fans at Hampden look bleaker than they were 24 hours ago.

