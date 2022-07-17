Hibs 'spinning plates' and in the mix for 'one or two' new players but midfielder facing scan

Hibs manager Lee Johnson is still in the hunt for new players.

The Easter Road club got back on the winning the trail with a 4-1 win away at Bonnyrigg Rose in their Premier Sports Cup group following last Tuesday’s surprise defeat by Falkirk.

Hibs are understood to be in the market for another defender ahead of the cinch Premiership beginning on July 30 when they travel to St Johnstone.

"Maybe,” Johnson responded when asked if there could be any new additions in the coming weeks. “Not definitely, but we are spinning plates.

"Sometimes they fall, sometimes they come very quickly but we are in the mix for one or two.”

Johnson also confirmed that midfielder Jake Doyle-Hayes will have a scan on an injured heel.

"Jake aggravated his heel against Falkirk in midweek and will have a scan on Monday,” Johnson confirmed.