Hibs sign Ryan Schofield after training-ground injury to Kevin Dabrowski
Hibs have signed Huddersfield Town goalkeeper Ryan Schofield on loan for the rest of the season.
The Easter Road club have been forced into the transfer market to reinforce their keeping options after a serious injury to Kevin Dabrowski.
The 24-year-old Pole, who had been back-up to club captain and No 1 David Marshall, has damaged ligaments in his shoulder after a training-ground collision earlier this week.
Hibs expect Dabrowski to be out for a substantial period of time and with teenager Murray Johnston their only other option at the club, manager Lee Johnson moved quickly to land 22-year-old Schofield, who had a brief loan spell at Livingston back in 2020 that was cut short by injury.
Most Popular
“I am delighted to be here,” Schofield said. “It all happened very quickly but I am delighted to get the move done.
“I have been in Scotland before and the size of Hibs as a club really impressed me – as well as the fanbase.
“At Livingston I really enjoyed it, but Hibs was the right move. I loved the city of Edinburgh when I was here last time and the stadium really impressed me when I was here before. I am looking forward to seeing that atmosphere first-hand.”