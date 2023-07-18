All Sections
Hibs sign Riley Harbottle from Nottingham Forest - fee, length of contract, Lee Johnson's comments

Hibs have completed the signing of Nottingham Forest defender Riley Harbottle.
Mark Atkinson
By Mark Atkinson
Published 18th Jul 2023, 20:00 BST
New Hibs defender Riley Harbottle spent last season on loan at Mansfield Town.New Hibs defender Riley Harbottle spent last season on loan at Mansfield Town.
The 22-year-old has signed a three-year deal with the Easter Road outfit following his move from the English Premier League outfit for an undisclosed fee. A product of the Nottingham Forest youth academy, Harbottle spent the 2022/23 campaign on loan at English League Two side, Mansfield Town, making 37 appearances and scoring six times.

Hibs manager Lee Johnson said: “Riley is a young defender with a lot of potential and we’re delighted to bring him to the club. He has good pedigree coming from Nottingham Forest’s academy and impressed with Mansfield last year. He’s a talented young player that we believe we can develop and he adds strength in depth for us at centre-back. Everyone is looking forward to working with him.”

Hibs are also hoping to sign defender Will Fish from Manchester United on a second loan spell, although his arrival may be delayed due to the centre-half’s involvement in Man Utd’s pre-season.

