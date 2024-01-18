Hibs sign player who once had €100m release clause - 'has potential to play at very highest level'
Hibs have completed the signing of Myziane Maolida from Hertha Berlin on a six-month loan.
The 24-year-old winger can operate on either flank and rose through the Lyon academy and made his first team breakthrough as a teenager, in 2017.
A year later the French-born Comoros international, who made appearances for the France age group side’s before switching allegiances last year, was sold to Nice for over €10 million. Back then he was rated highly enough for the club to lock him into a €100 million release clause and he went on to make 52 appearances and scored four goals during his time in the French Riviera.
After moving to Germany for a fee of €4 million in 2021, the attacker made a scoring start to his Hertha Berlin career but his career has stuttered since and midway through the 2022/23 season Maolida returned to France, on loan to Stade de Reims. There he made nine appearances and scored one goal.
Back at Hertha Berlin for the start of the current campaign, he was demoted to the club’s second team but Hibs believe they can help him tap into his unfulfilled potential and resurrect his career, the way manager Nick Montgomery gave former Hibee Jason Cummings a new lease of life at Central Coast Mariners and revitalised Jair Tavares.
“Myziane is a very talented young player who has undoubted potential to play at the very highest level,” said the Easter Road boss. “For us to have the chance to sign a player of this calibre in January is an opportunity we worked hard to make happen, and we’re grateful to Hertha Berlin for agreeing to this loan.
“At 24 he’s already moved to some big clubs but has found himself not playing regularly. He’s now hungry to get his career back on track. It was clear both parties really wanted to make this happen.
“Myziane can play centrally and wide, which is really important as we have been light in attacking options [with Martin Boyle on duty with Australia and Adam le Fondre and Harry McKirdy battling back from injury and illness]. I’m sure the supporters will be excited to see him in Hibs green and white for the rest of the season, and we will continue to search the market for additional signings.”
