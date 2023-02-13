Hibs sign Mikey Devlin: Lee Johnson reacts as ex-Aberdeen defender pens short-term deal

Hibs have signed former Aberdeen defender Mikey Devlin on a short-term deal until the end of the season.

The 29-year-old, who has three Scotland caps, had been on trial with the club following his release from Fleetwood Town where he managed just four appearances under the management of former Celtic captain Scott Brown.

Hibs manager Lee Johnson has been on the lookout for reinforcements in defence after Ryan Porteous was sold to Watford and Rocky Bushiri sustained an injury that will keep him out for much of the remainder of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re delighted to bring Mikey to the club and add depth in our defensive area,” Johnson said. “We have been impressed with him in training over the last week, and by bringing him in permanently it gives us the perfect blend at centre-half having two experienced players and two talented youngsters.

Mikey Devlin has signed for Hibs until the end of the season after impressing on trial. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)