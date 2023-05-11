All Sections
Hibs sign Elie Youan on permanent deal with 'significant financial investment' from Gordon family

Hibs have signed up Elie Youan on a permanent deal that will tie the 24-year-old to the Easter Road club for a further three years.

Moira Gordon
By Moira Gordon
Published 11th May 2023, 12:45 BST
Elie Youan has impressed at Hibs on a season-long loan from St Gallen.
Elie Youan has impressed at Hibs on a season-long loan from St Gallen.

On loan from Swiss side, FC St. Gallen this term, the young Frenchman has impressed, prompting the Scottish Premiership outfit to activate a clause that offered them an option to buy. They have now settled on an undisclosed fee and also agreed personal terms with the Frenchman, who has signed on until summer 2026.

Youan has grown in importance to the side throughout the campaign, contributing seven league goals and seven assists - the most of any player outwith Celtic and Rangers - as Hibs moved into European contention. A player who is able to trouble defences with his dynamic attacking play, manager Lee Johnson, believes there is even more to come from the forward.

“We are delighted to bring Élie to the Club on a permanent basis,” said the Johnson. “We always believed he had the attributes to help us and his positive form this season shows how important it was to include an option to buy clause in his initial loan agreement. I’d like to thank the Gordon family for backing us with a significant financial investment, which allowed us to make him a Hibs player.

“There’s no doubt that Élie’s got a lot of unique attributes; he’s rapid, can repeatedly sprint, and is a good finisher. He’s still young and we need to keep developing him off the ball, so he can achieve his full potential. We can’t wait to keep working with him, so he can become an even more important player for us.”

