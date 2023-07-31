Hibs have successfully fought off competition from a number of clubs in England and on the continent to sign up striker Dylan Vente for a fee of around £700,000.

Dylan Vente had a spell at Feyenoord before joining Roda JC.

Joining from Roda JC, the 24-year-old has agreed a three-year deal with the Easter Road club and could now be involved in this weekend’s opening Premiership match at home to St Mirren.

Because he was not registered ahead of the first leg of the Europa Conference League qualifier against Inter Club d’Escaldes, the player, who netted 21 goals in 38 appearances for the Dutch side last term is not eligible for this Thursday’s return leg, when the Leith team will be out to overturn a 2-1 deficit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reinvesting a sizeable chunk of the millions that the club received from Kevin Nisbet’s big-money move to Millwall, the capture of the player who netted 21 goals in 38 appearances for Roda JC represents a coup for the Scottish club, who faced stiff competition from the likes of Coventry and Sunderland, as well as Palermo and Pisa, after news of their interest leaked out.

“Dylan is a player coming into his prime who has a natural ability for both scoring and creating goals,” said delighted Hibs boss Lee Johnson, of the man who will now wear the No 9 shirt. “I am really excited to see how he adapts to the intensity of the Scottish game because we know he has the attributes to be very successful here. “

A product of Feyenoord’s youth academy, Vente progressed through the age groups and into the first team, representing the Dutch giants in competitions including the UEFA Champions League, Europa League and the Eredivisie before he moved out to Roda in search of more regular involvement in January 2021. Initially a loan deal, he made the move permanent and weighed in with 51 in 98 games during that two and a half year spell.

“The squad is coming together really nicely now,” added Johnson. “We have got several options in key positions – which will be crucial for us moving forward this season.”

Vente, who has also represented the Netherlands on the international stage all the way up to under 20s, scoring five goals in 13 international appearances at that level, is the Hibs gaffer’s ninth signing of the summer, following Elie Yoan, Adam Le Fondre, Jordan Obita, Will Fish, Riley Harbottle, Dylan Levitt, Jojo Wollactt, Max Boruc, in the door and Johnson has welcomed the backing he has received from the owners and the board as he looks to build on last season’s fifth-place finish.

“I would like to thank the club who have worked extremely hard to get this deal over the line,” he said. “In particular, Ben Kensell, Ian Gordon and Brian McDermott with the negotiations and the financial backing from the Gordon family to bring a player of Dylan’s quality in.”