Hibs sign Dylan Levitt - fee revealed, the names of clubs they beat for signature, length of deal

Hibs have beaten off city rivals Hearts to complete the signing of Dundee United midfielder Dylan Levitt on a three-year deal.

Hibs have signed Dylan Levitt on a three-year deal after completing his transfer from Dundee United.

It is understood that the Easter Road side have paid around £300,000 for the Welsh international, who started his professional career at Manchester United, and has been the focus of interest from both Edinburgh clubs, as well as the likes of Wigan and Cardiff City, and others on the continent, including a top tier Portuguese side.

But ramping up their summer transfer business, which has so far seen them secure the permanent signing of Elie Youan and rubber stamp the recruitment of goalkeepers Jojo Wallacott and Max Boruc, left-back Jordan Obita and forward Adam Le Fondre, Levitt offers manager Lee Johnson something different in the middle of the park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Dylan adds real quality to our midfield,” said the Leith gaffer, who is hoping his men can build on last term’s fifth-placed finish, while progressing in European competition. “We have strong competition for places in there now and have a lovely blend of qualities.

“He joins us with good pedigree, has a great passing range, and will fit seamlessly into our evolving squad.

“We are delighted to have secured his services and look forward to working with him.”

The highly-regarded 22-year-old, who has been capped 13 times for his country, will now join his new team-mates on the Spanish training camp.

In Marbella from July 6-14, they will play friendlies against Gibraltar side FC Europa, on July 8, and EPL outfit Bournemouth, on July 13, before returning to face Dutch side Groningen in Edinburgh, six days before they return to competitive action and play their opening Europa Conference League qualifying tie, on July 27.

Levitt made his first team breakthrough at Manchester United in a Europa League match, in 2019, and, after loan spells with Charlton and then Croatian side Istra 1961, he spent the 2020/21 season on loan at Dundee United, where he helped them finish in a European spot and was named the club’s Player of the Year.