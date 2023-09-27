Hibs show further progress under Nick Montgomery as St Mirren's unbeaten run ended in Viaplay Cup quarter-final

After last season’s cup stumbles, this was an indication that Hibs are in the mood to right some wrongs, booking a League Cup semi-final slot for the fifth time in seven seasons.

Dylan Vente (R) celebrates after scoring Hibs' second to leave St Mirren's Caolan Boyd-Munce dejected. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

In doing so, they showed the resolve and the wherewithal needed to overcome an in-form St Mirren side flying high in the Premiership and on a 10-game unbeaten run.

The best sequence of results since 2020, when the Paisley outfit stretched it to 11 games without loss before the Leith men proved their undoing, it was Hibs who, once again, came up with a performance they could not match.

Nick Montgomery will be delighted to progress to the final four in his first knockout competition as Hibs boss, but he will also be pleased with the way his players ensured the victory.

There are signs of the advances being made in implementing a more passing style of play, with some of the link up and movement making things look comfortable, but there are still chinks in the armour and having battled back from a goal down to take a 2-1 lead, there were concerns in the home stands when St Mirren simply refused to go away and levelled with 14 minutes remaining.

In the end, Martin Boyle was in the right place at the right time to slam a close range effort into the roof of the net in the 79th minute. He then used his pace to grab his side’s fourth in a 90th minute counter-attack and guarantee the win.

After making it to six successive semis, last season was a letdown in both knockout competitions but under new management, they are looking to make amends, and, having started to turn things around in the Premiership, with two wins and a draw in their last three outings, they can now look forward to a trip to the national stadium on November 4th or 5th and the opportunity to book a place in the first major domestic final of the season.

And they will be buoyed by elements of this display and, more importantly, the result.

Against the high-performing Buddies, who had bettered Hibs at Easter Road earlier in the season, Montgomery made two changes to the starting line up, with Eie Youan recovered from a shoulder injury and back into the team at the expense of Jair Tavares. Having had his head stitches removed, Christian Doidge also reclaimed his starting berth.

In a competitive game, Hibs illustrated the work that is being done on the training ground under the new management team, with some inventive set pieces. But, it was the visitors who claimed the opening goal just two minutes before half-time. It was courtesy of a Mikael Mandron lay back to Scott Tanser at the edge of the area and he hit a swerving left foot shot into David Marshall’s goal.

After the break Hibs fought back, though. When Will Fish sent a header goalwards and Youan made sure it crossed the line. That was followed by Dylan Vente’s regular goal contribution, beating Zach Hemmings with a shot on the turn.