Hibs shareholder Bill Foley linked with another club as portfolio expansion on horizon

Hibs shareholder Bill Foley has stakes in a variety of clubs.

Hibs shareholder Bill Foley is looking to expand his portfolio by acquiring Standard Liege, according to reports in Belgium.

Foley recently made an investment in the region of £6 million to take 25 per cent of Hibs’ shareholding, aligning the Easter Road outfit with his Black Knight group, which also includes English Premier League side Bournemouth, Lorient of France’s Ligue 1 and newly-founded Auckland in New Zealand. And now Belgian Pro League club Standard Liege could be the next addition to the portfolio, with current owners 777 keen to sell up.

Standard Liege have struggled under their current ownership and it is claimed that Foley is one of a number of potential suitors. The 79-year-old Texan billionaire has looked at purchasing a club in Belgium before, with Charleroi, KV Oostende and Gent eyed up in the past. Standard Liege appear a more realistic prospect given they have declined since 777 took control two years ago, with a major rebuild required in the summer. They currently lie tenth in the league, five points clear of the relegation zone.