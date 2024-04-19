Hibs shareholder Bill Foley linked with another club as portfolio expansion on horizon
Hibs shareholder Bill Foley is looking to expand his portfolio by acquiring Standard Liege, according to reports in Belgium.
Foley recently made an investment in the region of £6 million to take 25 per cent of Hibs’ shareholding, aligning the Easter Road outfit with his Black Knight group, which also includes English Premier League side Bournemouth, Lorient of France’s Ligue 1 and newly-founded Auckland in New Zealand. And now Belgian Pro League club Standard Liege could be the next addition to the portfolio, with current owners 777 keen to sell up.
Standard Liege have struggled under their current ownership and it is claimed that Foley is one of a number of potential suitors. The 79-year-old Texan billionaire has looked at purchasing a club in Belgium before, with Charleroi, KV Oostende and Gent eyed up in the past. Standard Liege appear a more realistic prospect given they have declined since 777 took control two years ago, with a major rebuild required in the summer. They currently lie tenth in the league, five points clear of the relegation zone.
Hibs are currently undergoing a full review following the failure to reach the top six of the Premiership this season. While manager Nick Montgomery remains in place, results in the final five matches of the season will need to improve, with finishing seventh now a realistic target. Foley’s Black Knight will take a lead role in scrutinising the football department at Hibs over the coming weeks and are likely to become more aligned with the chain of clubs that the American has put together.
