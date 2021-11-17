Hibs seal deal with Lewis Stevenson on new contract extension

Lewis Stevenson (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

Ahead of the next transfer window, when new arrivals are expected to bolster the strength and depth of a first team squad that has been stretched by suspensions, illness, injury and a covid outbreak this season, the Easter Road club have been working to tie up their first team regulars.

Captain Paul Hanlon signed a two year extension earlier this week and now fellow stalwart Stevenson has been rewarded for his ongoing contribution, on and off the field.

One of the club’s longest-serving players, with 519 appearances the left-back sits fourth on the all time appearance list, behind Pat Stanton, Arthur Duncan and Gordon Smith.

The popular 33 year-old made his first team breakthrough back in 2005 and he is the only player to win both the Scottish League Cup and the Scottish Cup with the Leith club.

“I think everyone knows how much this club means to me, so it was a no-brainer to extend my contract by another year,” said Stevenson.

“I never imagined I’d make this many appearances for Hibs, but I’m now at the stage where I’m looking at the quality of my performances rather than the quantity.

“I still feel really good, as good as I ever have, and for the games I do play, I want to do my best.

“I would love to play my whole career at Hibs, and I still think I’ve got a lot to give on and off the pitch. I want to continue having success at this football club.”

“Making over 500 appearances for a football club is almost unheard of in the modern game, but that’s testament to Lewis’ hard-work, attitude, and desire,” said Jack Ross.

“For any young player coming through, Lewis is the perfect role model. The way he has performed for this football club on a consistent basis is outstanding and a real testament to his passion to achieve for Hibernian.

“His fitness levels, love for the game, and drive to help this team have never wavered and he’s a real delight to work with.”