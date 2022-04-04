The 23-year-old has not played first-team football for the Edinburgh club since September after he picked up a groin injury and was on the verge of returning at the start of the year before hurting his knee in a bounce game.

The former St Mirren midfielder has not been seen since and he offered an update on social media following his operation.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Posting a photo from a hospital bed showing his left knee, Magennis wrote: “Gutted my season is over but surgery went well, back for pre-season.”

Hibs midfielder Kyle Magennis has confirmed he won't play again this season after undergoing surgery

Magennis has been a big miss for Hibs after starting the season in excellent form. He scored four goals and laying on two more in just 13 games and was looking to hit form following his move from the Paisley club in October 2020.

Hibs have been hit hard by injury this season, with manager Shaun Maloney having to rely on a number of youth players to fill his squad.

While defender Harry Clarke made his debut for Hibs on Saturday, scoring in the 1-1 draw with Dundee United, six injured first-team players missed out with Matt Macey, Paul McGinn, Demi Mitchell, Christian Doidge and Kevin Nisbet all sidelined.

Furthermore, centre-half Ryan Porteous is one match into a four-game ban and while he is able to play in the club’s Scottish Cup semi-final against Hearts on April 15, he will miss this weekend’s cinch Premiership derby at Tynecastle – a match that will define their hopes of reaching the top six.

Message from the editor