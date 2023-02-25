Hibs rising stars sign new contracts, long-term deal for highly-rated ace, trio depart on loan

Hibs have handed new contracts to goalkeeper Murray Johnson and defender Jacob Blaney with the pair joining Josh McCulloch in heading out on loan to gain first-team experience.

The Easter Road side were keen to keep their most promising youngsters for most of the season due to their involvement in the UEFA Youth League with the team advancing to the knockout rounds where they were narrowly beaten by German giants Borussia Dortmund in front of a big crowd at Easter Road.

Johnson is viewed as one of the most promising goalkeeping talents in the country, impressing with the development squad and at international level. He has returned to Airdrieonians on an emergency loan having risen to back-up behind David Marshall. Such are the club's hopes for the teenager, they have handed him a four-year extension.

“The length of the deal clearly indicates how highly we think of Murray and he has an extremely bright future ahead of him,” academy director Steve Kean said. “This season Murray has really kicked on and has benefitted from his short spell at Airdrieonians at the start of the season. He has been a top performer for the Dev Squad, played internationally with Scotland U19s and has now secured himself as backup goalkeeper in the Hibs First team squad. He is growing in confidence and this new contract is extremely well deserved.”

Blaney, who has already made his first-team bow, has penned a two-year deal and immediately joined Stenhousemuir.

"He has been a standout performer not only this season for Hibs, but throughout all his years within the Hibernian FC Academy,” Kean said. “This opportunity will give him a good taste of playing First Team football in an extremely competitive environment which will be great for his ongoing development.

“The beauty of the loan is that he will also be able to continue playing for the Hibs Dev Squad on Tuesdays, whilst playing for Stenhousemuir on a Saturday, so we will be able to monitor his progress closely.”

The versatile McCulloch has joined Albion Rovers until the end of the season with Kean hopeful it will “really accelerate his development”.