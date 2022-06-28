Hibs reveal new number one, six, eight and 10 as squad numbers confirmed for 2022-23 season

The list includes eight new summer signings while some existing squad members have also had their numbers changed.

Scotland goalkeeper David Marshall has been handed the number one jersey following his arrival from QPR, taking over from previous first-choice stopper Matt Macey who has been transferred to Luton Town.

Australian U23 international right-back Lewis Miller has taken number two while Nohan Kenneh has been allocated number six in recognition of the midfield role the new recruit from Leeds United is expected to play under Lee Johnson.

Portuguese winger Jair Tavares will wear number 10 following his move from Benfica with Gambian youngster Momodou Bojang slotting in at 17.

Marquee signing Aiden McGeady has taken 46 – the same number he wore at Celtic – with loan signing Elie Youan from St. Gallen pulling on the number 23 top.

Jake Doyle-Hayes has switched to the number eight shirt vacated by Drey Wright, while Chris Cadden, last season's Hibs Player of the Year, has moved to take number 12.

Hibs have confirmed their squad numbers for the 2022-23 Premiership season. (Photo by Ewan Bootman / SNS Group)

Attacking midfielder Ewan Henderson has switched from 80 to 18, and Norewgian striker Elias Melkersen will now wear number 20.

The full list of squad numbers is: