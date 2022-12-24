Hibs relieved after Livingston win as Lee Johnson prepares for January 'ins and outs'

Hibs manager Lee Johnson said there was a sense of relief in the Hibs dressing room after they stalled their recent poor run of results with a resounding victory over Livingston.

Kyle Magennis (centre) celebrates after putting Hibs 3-0 ahead over Livingston at Easter Road. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)

It takes the Easter Road side to within two points of third-placed Aberdeen and capital rivals Hearts, who they play on January 2..

They started on the front-foot but they were aided by the 15th minute sending off of Jason Holt.

The midfielder was sent packing for a lunge on Kevin Nisbet, who was a major threat in only his second game back after injury and it means that 16 of Hibs’ 23 points have come against sides who have had to deal with at least one red card.

Hibs' Ryan Porteous exchanges words with Jason Holt following the tackle that earned the Livingston man a red card. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)

“Do you know what? Honestly, at the time, and I haven’t seen it back, I thought it was like a yellow and a half. I thought it could have gone either way," Johnson said.

“When I saw the red I didn’t think they would rescind it because it wasn’t an obvious error.

“I thought it was one of those in between. It wouldn’t have surprise me if it had been a yellow, but I also wasn’t surprised - particularly given the way the referee moved in at the speed he did - that it was a red.

“I don’t think he’s gone to seriously injure anybody, but it was maybe just a little bit high.

“Obviously, it was an important moment in the match. The big thing for me was scoring the first goal - but then scoring the second goal. That was the moment where everybody said, ‘okay, we can play a bit more expansive and relax a bit more’.

“It wasn’t edgy and that, I think, gave us a little bit more creativity to our game and that’s why we deserve a comfortable victory.”

Hibs’ opener came in the 33rd minute, and it was no surprise that Nisbet was the man who sent the shot in off the inside of the post.

His quality has been a major loss in attack throughout the early part of the season but, along with Elie Youan, who had his most productive match for the club, contributing a couple of assists and waging war on the Livingston defence, the Scotland striker had a huge influence on the match.

Chris Cadeen grabbed the second two minutes later to leave Livinsgton rocking. Kyle Magennis then netted twice.

“It is a bit of a relief, no doubt about that,” said Johnson, who now has games against Celtic and then Hearts to prepare for. “Relief for the lads and for me. It feels a little bit unjust at times, some of the things that have gone on. But confidence is a huge thing in football, and spirit and belief, and the buzz around the training ground. Celtic is a really difficult game but going into it feeling like we have a much better chance than if we had lost today.

