Hibs release details of how Scottish Cup final tickets will be sold to fans

The Easter Road club confirmed on Friday morning that they had accepted 300 briefs from the Scottish FA after the Scottish Government agreed to allow fans into the showpiece occasion but limited it to 600 tickets shared between Hibs and St Johnstone.

Sixty of those tickets will be given to players so their families can attend. The rest will be made available to season-ticket holders via a ballot, the process for which will begin on Monday 17 May with supporters asked to apply through the Hibs website.

Greg McEwan, acting chief executive, said: “We wish all of our supporters, and in particular the season ticket holders who have given us such amazing backing this season, could be with us on May 22nd. Unfortunately, the allocation agreed is small.

"We felt it fair to allocate tickets to the playing squad who have performed throughout the season, for family members to see them play in the final, and all of the rest are going to season ticket holders.

"We know that many will feel disappointed, and for that we are sorry, however we are sure supporters will understand the situation.

“Everyone at the Club, Jack and his staff, the players, all of us, will be doing our best to bring the Cup back to Easter Road as the best way to reward the amazing loyalty and support we have been shown.

"Good luck to everyone in the ballot.”

