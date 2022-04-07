Hibs recruitment under way as Shaun Maloney outlines what fans can expect and what he wants to avoid

Hibs boss Shaun Maloney has a specific style of play he wants to implement at Easter Road and it is not keeping the ball for the sake of keeping the ball. He is eagerly looking towards the summer transfer market to help ensure that doesn’t become a common issue.

The former Belgium national team assistant gave fans an encouraging update as to what to expect with the club’s recruitment, while revealing it is well underway at an event for season ticket holders.

Summer presents the best opportunity so far for Maloney to really put a stamp on the team with his signings. Hibs recruited in January but having lost Martin Boyle late on and the mid-season window not the ideal time for an overhaul, a greater importance and emphasis is put on the main window.

Hibs boss Shaun Maloney is looking to add pace in th final third in the transfer market. (Photo by Ewan Bootman / SNS Group)

One criticism which has been labelled at Hibs is their lack of potency in attack, not helped by losing the aforementioned Boyle, a talisman for the team, to Saudi Arabian side Al-Faisaly and Kevin Nibset to a long-term injury.

In their last six outings they have scored just four goals, while in the league they have drawn a blank in eight of their last 12.

Maloney is well aware of the needs of the team, especially in the final third where a lot of responsibility is falling on talented but inexperienced youngsters Elias Melkersen and Sylvester Jasper.

"Certainly we can strengthen in the forward areas,” he told fans. “There are lots of things we do well – getting into the opposition box and the final third a lot but it’s during those moments that we need to be better and that’s where we need to recruit.

Hibs have missed Martin Boyle since he departed. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

"We need to do as much as we can in terms of coaching but we need speed. And we need individuals who have that explosive pace so that when they go one-v-one with another player they can really hurt them.

"That’s what we're trying to recruit in the summer because I don't want to have however many passes and however much possession in a game and not have as many shots and chances.

"When we get that right then we're going to be a very, very good team.”

The character

Behind the scenes, Maloney and the club have been working away to make sure they do get it right.

The manager has already spoken to and met some potential targets as he looks to find out about the person as well as the player.

"I always try to meet the player,” he said. “That's happened recently for next season.

"I have to find out what he's like as a character and whether he fits the values of this club which were in place many, many years before I arrived. If I don't feel the player has those values, then I don't sign them, but I have to get face-to-face with the player to work that out

"It's difficult. Sometimes it's been on Zoom, and that's not really what I want but now hopefully we are able to meet face to face.”