Hibs 'receive transfer bid' for Ryan Porteous as English club make their move

Blackburn Rovers have joined the race to sign Hibs defender Ryan Porteous with the English Championship side reported to have submitted an offer for the player.

By Oliver Anderson
5 minutes ago
Updated 17th Jan 2023, 9:59am
Porteous is destined to depart Easter Road in the January transfer window ahead of his contract expiring in the summer with a host of clubs chasing his signature.

Udinese and Toulouse have held talks but have not yet reached agreement with Hibs over a transfer fee for the 23-year-old centre-back.

Blackburn are also known to be interested and, according to the Daily Record, have now submitted a six-figure offer for the once-capped Scotland defender.

Hibs defender Ryan Porteous is wanted by English Championship side Blackburn Rovers. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

Hibs are said to be weighing up the offer from the Ewood Park side, who are currently fifth in the Championship and pushing for promotion to the Premier League.

Hibs chief executive Ben Kensell confirmed last week that the club will look to cash in on Porteous this month rather than lose him for nothing in the summer after he turned down a new deal.

