Hibs ready to revive Jonny Williams interest as Lee Johnson addresses transfer talk

Hibs manager Lee Johnson has confirmed that former Wales international Jonny Williams remains on the club’s radar heading into the summer.

The Easter Road side made attempts to sign the Swindon Town midfielder during the January transfer window but the proposed move collapsed after the clubs failed to agree on a fee and he remained in England’s League Two.

Williams will become a free agent when his contract expires at the end of the season having spent two years with the Robins following spells with Crystal Palace, Ipswich, Nottingham Forest, MK Dons, Sunderland, Charlton, and Cardiff.

Hibs are ready to offer the 29-year-old a contract but Johnson admitted there are no guarantees he will land the player amid interest from elsewhere.

Hibs are set to offer a contract to Jonny Williams when his deal with Swindon Town expires this summer. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Williams hung up his international boots in March after 33 caps, including four appearances at Euro 2016 while he was an unused substitute in Wales’ three matches at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

“Jonny’s one that’s out of contract so would naturally come into a club our size’s consideration but at the same time there are so many factors,” said Johnson. “Every player that’s out of contract, including our own, go into that pot of potential availability, and then the player’s got to be affordable, accessible and available.”

Johnson is preparing his side to face Rangers and Celtic in the space of three days before finishing the campaign with an Edinburgh derby against Hearts at Tynecastle as Hibs look to secure European football next season. Hibs are currently fifth in the Premiership, one point behind Hearts in fourth.