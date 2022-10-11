Hibs reaction: What to do with Youan, how Kukharevych may keep place, Dundee Utd motoring, player ratings

Hibs' Mykola Kukharevych misses a chance during a cinch Premiership match against Dundee United.

What to do with Youan?

Hibs manager Lee Johnson has shown admirable faith in forward Elie Youan but after ten games, he is yet to score. There is no doubting the on-loan St Gallen forward has pace and power, but his finishing has not been up to standard this season. He normally contributes in the final third for Hibs but at Tannadice, he put in one of his poorest performances. Johnson hooked him at half-time and hinted in his post-match press conference that he will need to make changes to his team. Perhaps the clincher will be Youan’s confidence levels, which seems to have dipped alarmingly. It would not be a surprise if he is benched against Celtic on Saturday.

The misfiring striker

While Mykola Kukharevych has been at Hibs less time than the aforementioned Youan, he is also waiting for his first goal. He had one controversially disallowed in the first half but spurned three very presentable chances too. What will cause Johnson a dilemma is that the on-loan Ukrainian’s general play is very good, and that he brings a lot of the team as a focal point and link-up player. He is more likely to keep his place even if his finishing left a lot to be desired on Tayside.

Are United out of the woods?

Off the foot of the table, albeit on goal difference, Dundee United have higher morale and are playing much better under Liam Fox. They did not miss the experienced injured duo of Charlie Mulgrew and Steven Fletcher here, albeit they will be gladly welcomed into the fold for Saturday’s big match up at Ross County on Saturday. Goalkeeper Carljohan Eriksson made some big saves and looks to be growing into the No 1 shirt, while the 3-4-3 formation allows them to be offensive. Midfielder Dylan Levitt showed some neat touches and left-back Aziz Behich is in a fine vein of form. A few more victories could start to dispel the talk of relegation that has engulfed the club in the first tranche of the campaign.

Player ratings

Dundee United: Eriksson 9; Smith 7, Edwards 8, McMann 7; Freeman 7, Sibbald 8 (Harkes 2), Levitt 7, Behich 8; McGrath 6, Watt 7, Middleton 6 (Sadat 2).

