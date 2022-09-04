Hibs reaction: Striker issues, Ryan Porteous v Kyle Lafferty, take it easy Lee plus player ratings against Kilmarnock

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hibs' Ryan Porteous and Kilmarnock's Kyle Lafferty came together on more than one occasion.

Strike it rich

Hibs appear to have issues with finishing. They have missed countless chances in the recent games against Livingston, St Mirren and Kilmarnock. Creating them is not a problem but the conversion rate is very poor. Elie Youan is still yet to score his first goal for the club and while his pace and movement partially mask this, as a forward, he needs to show more composure. His ballooned effort over the bar from close range against Killie reeked off a player whose scoring travails are starting to bother him. And then there’s Momodou Bojang. The Gambian missed a gilt-edged chance at Livingston to draw the match, but he trumped it with the meekest of finishes when one-on-one with Killie keeper Sam Walker. Hibs will hope that new signing Harry McKirdy fares better when fully fit and acquainted with the Scottish game.

Handbags between Kyle and Ryan

It’s not panto season quite yet, but we had some fun with Easter Road villain Kyle Lafferty when he was summoned from the bench by Kilmarnock. A former Hearts and Rangers player, Hibs fans don’t like him. He was booed on his entrance and then heckled further when he had two altercations with defender Ryan Porteous, the second of which earned both men a yellow card and Lafferty accusing Porteous of elbowing him. Had Lafferty scored Killie’s equaliser, the home fans would have exploded with anger.

Take it easy, Lee

Jamie McAllister, in temporary charge while manager Lee Johnson recovers from gall bladder surgery, told press afterwards that Johnson had suggested coming back into work on Saturday. He was promptly told to continue resting. While the Hibs gaffer will be itching to return, he has to take it easy after emergency surgery on Thursday. His assistant is more than capable of deputising in the meantime.

Hibs player ratings: Marshall 6, Cadden 6, Hanlon 7, Porteous 7, Cabraja 6 (Stevenson 4), Campbell 5 (Doyle-Hayes 3), Kenneh 6, Newell 8, Henderson 4 (McKirdy 4), Boyle 6, Youan 5 (Bojang 1).