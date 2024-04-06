Hibs manager Nick Montgomery says he shares the supporters’ frustrations at losing 2-1 to St Johnstone – but refuses to give up on the club’s top-six ambitions until it is mathematically impossible.

The Hibees were booed off the pitch by their fans after going down to the Saints. Chris Cadden equalised for Hibs after Adama Sidibeh had put the visitors ahead on 49 minutes and despite dominating possession and creating numerous chances, they were floored by a Tony Gallacher goal on 81 minutes to give the Perth club a massive boost as they bid to avoid the relegation play-off places.

Hibs still have a chance of breaking into the top six next weekend after the league splits after Motherwell came back from 2-0 down to win 3-2 against sixth-placed Dundee. The Dee are a point clear of seventh-placed Hibs and three clear of Motherwell in eighth and can secure their top-six spot should they beat Rangers at home on Wednesday. If not, it will go down to next weekend, with Dundee at Aberdeen and Motherwell hosting Hibs.

Hibs manager Nick Montgomery looks ashen-faced as his team went down 2-1 to St Johnstone.

“It was a game we knew we needed to win,” said Montgomery afterwards. “We expected three points and everybody expected three points but that's football, it's a cruel game. We had 72 per cent possession and we lose to a team that had two shots on target. That's football at times. We have to accept that's not good enough, two lapses of concentration in a game where you need maximum concentration.

“I can understand the frustrations. I'm frustrated, the players are frustrated – it's a game without doubt we should have won. We have to be better in both boxes and that's what let us down today.

“We have to be positive and we have to believe that results go our way. All we can do is go to Motherwell next weekend knowing that we have to win the game to give ourselves a chance of still making the top six. Until that's mathematically impossible, we have to believe. We could have put big pressure on the teams above us, but it's out of our hands now.”

Montgomery was asked if he had words for the Hibs support, who were deeply unimpressed with their team’s performance. “The message is we have to stick together and hope results go for us,” added Montgomery. “We know we wanted to be in a position where we were comfortably in the top six but that’s not been the case.

St Johnstone manager Craig Levein was all smiles at Easter Road

“There have been a lot of changes and challenges this season but I have never given up hope of finishing in the top six. It’s easy for people to look at the negatives – yeah, it’s a big negative that we lost today – but the boys put the effort in. The conditions weren’t ideal for football but to have 72 per cent of the ball and dominate like we did, it’s really disappointing.

“We have to keep going and hope results will go for us. We have been on a good run. At Ibrox last week it was our first loss in seven and we lost today in game we shouldn’t have done. I understand everyone’s frustrations. No one is more frustrated than me and the players.”

St Johnstone manager Craig Levein was delighted to leave Leith with the win. They move four points clear of 11th-placed Ross County and he had warm praise for his goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov, who made a series of excellent saves to atone for his error last week against Dundee.

