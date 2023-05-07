Hibs reaction: Kevin Nisbet interest, Lee Johson's John Terry talks, fan gesture for deserving figure

Hibs took a huge step towards securing at least fifth place in the Premiership on Saturday, while putting pressure on rivals Hearts with a 2-1 win over St Mirren. Joel Sked looks back at the action from Easter Road.

Nisbet interest

“It would have been a fantastic goal in the second half if Kevin Nisbet had tucked it away after the one-twos and getting the switch on,” was Lee Johnson’s assessment of the best move of the match. The Hibs striker collected the ball deep. Comfortable in possession anywhere on the pitch he took two opponents on before moving the ball wide to Conrad Egan-Riley who exploded forward before knocking it to Chris Cadden. The winger slid the perfect pass across the box to the oncoming Nisbet, but a player who has averaged a league goal every 100 minutes or so since coming back into the team following injury and a striker who has one of the best conversion rates of any forward in the league fired it over. Everyone in the ground, including himself, expected better. Still, it was another impressive performance for Nisbet who led the line on his own and demonstrated there is much more to his games than an excellent goal record. It has been reported Millwall will attempt to sign him again this summer. He can do much better.

John Terry talks

The Chelsea legend was not a name anyone was expecting to hear mentioned following Hibs’ 2-1 win over St Mirren. Then again, with Lee Johnson you just never know. The Easter Road boss explained he has previously spoken to Terry about attacking set plays, something he was delighted to see work for the second goal as his two centre-backs combined.

"In the past I've spoken to John Terry about getting up into the box and having that mentality to go and score a goal, the aggression to win the space and then hope the ball lands in your zone. Paul Hanlon, who nearly got hold of it, and then Will Fish, who finished it, were both in front of their man moving at pace with aggression.

"Sometimes I think they wait too long, they wait until the ball's kicked and then try and get the flight and they can't get the momentum, but they were very aggressive, the two of them, and that's what we need because they're big lads and we need more goals from set-plays.

St Mirren options

Kevin Nisbet is reportedly wanted by Millwall once more. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

There can be an element of sympathy for the Buddies and manager Stephen Robinson. Having worked so hard to finally break into the top six he has been left with somewhat depleted options to partner Curtis Main. That is not to take anything away from Alex Greive who finished nicely after racing onto Main’s flick-on or Lewis Jamieson who was very lively off the bench. Jonah Ayunga was a huge loss earlier in the season and then Tony Watt, brought in to replace Eamonn Brophy, could also miss the rest of the season. There will likely be plenty of fans keen to see a bit more of 21-year-old Jamieson.

“He gets a chance everyday in training,” Robinson said. “He’ll get a chance when he deserves a chance, which he is getting. He was very good when he came on. He is a young boy making his way, we really, really like him and would really want him to sign.”

Main, who did miss a great chance, is the key for St Mirren in these final four games as they look to get European football which is still the aim. The battering ram has been a hugely impactful and talismanic figure.

Hibs tribute