Hibs reaction: Harry McKirdy's millennium look, team is 2nd best only to Celtic in one key stat, player ratings

New Spice-boy in town

Franck Sauzee was not the only throwback at Easter Road on Saturday afternoon. As Harry McKirdy was introduced to the fray in the second period it was difficult not to feel an echo of the spice-boys look Hibs boasted back at the turn of the millennium. Socks at his ankles and blonde streaks topping a wild looking haircut, McKirdy did not sport a style designed to keep him in the shadows. The 25-year-old Londoner has had a nomadic career to date with Hibs his eighth stop off so far as looks to fine a permanent home. It is unlikely that he knows what the word gallus means but if he brings some of it to Hibs it will be to everyone’s favour.

Mr Hibs hits 550

Hibs forward Harry McKirdy gestures during the 1-0 win over Motherwell at Easter Road. (Photo by Ewan Bootman / SNS Group)

Lewis Stevenson came off the bench during the 1-0 win over Motherwell to clock up his 550th appearance for Hibs, an extraordinary return from the fullback. The 34-year-old Scottish Cup winner can rightly feel that he has earned the moniker of Mr Hibs and it says much about his affinity with the club that even when he is not playing anywhere near as often as he would like that he remains full of industry and endeavour when he is asked to contribute. His attitude and loyalty to the club will be celebrated long after the time has come to hang up the boots, albeit that he will fancy he's capable of sticking around for a little while longer just yet.

2nd best to Celtic

Regardless of what might happen at Rugby Park later this afternoon, Hibs can enjoy a little lording over their Gorgie rivals this week. Ryan Porteous’ goal has lifted the Hibees up to third in the table but despite recent results suggesting far more cohesion than was evidenced at the start of the season it was interesting to hear Lee Johnson reveal that he wasn’t overly delighted at the performance as he expects there is more still to come from his side. The Leith side currently boast the second best defensive record in the league – only Celtic have conceded fewer – with that stability underpinning their current lofty position.

Player ratings

