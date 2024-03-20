Hibs put past and future on display with 5-1 win over Raith Rovers in Lewis Vaughan's testimonial
Hibs offered a glimpse of the past and the future but not too much of the present as they claimed a 5-1 win over Raith Rovers at Lewis Vaughan's testimonial in Kirkcaldy on Wednesday night.
Nick Montgomery took his entire squad to Stark's Park but, apart from centre-back Will Fish, who played the opening 45 minutes, only youth and fringe players were stripped for action with first-team regulars kept in the stand.
There were first starts since January for club stalwarts Paul Hanlon and Lewis Stevenson with both ending up on the scoresheet ahead of their expected departures this summer when their contracts expire. Stevenson netted the opener with a lovely curling strike before half-time while Hanlon headed home his side's fourth midway through the second half.
Jair Tavares was also brought into the starting line-up after recently falling out of the first-team picture and looked in the mood to prove a point with a goal capping off an energetic display from the winger. There was also a first Hibs start for Sunderland loanee Eliezer Mayenda who has managed just two substitute appearances in the Premiership since his transfer deadline day move.
Several Hibs academy prospects also took the chance to impress with 17-year-old midfielder Reuben McAllister, currently on loan at Kelty Hearts, netting a stunning free-kick for his side's third having moments earlier provided a superb cross for Tavares' close range header.
Teenage goalkeeper Murray Johnson also shone, making three saves from Vaughan to deny the boyhood Hibs fan a goal on his special night as Raith honoured a player who has made a remarkable comeback from four ACL injuries to remain one of the top strikers in the Championship, with 15 goals to his name this season so far contributing hugely to the club's title push.
Rovers were four goals down when they pulled one back through Callum Smith before Josh MacDonald pounced from close range to ensure Hibs had the final say.Vaughan was replaced to a standing ovation from the 2240 crowd with five minutes remaining by Raith assistant manager and former Hearts hero Colin Cameron, now 51, while Raith manager and ex-Hibs captain Ian Murray also making a late cameo.
