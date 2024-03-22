Hibs provide Martin Boyle and Josh Campbell update as fitness assessed ahead of Rangers match
Hibs are hopeful Martin Boyle will be fit to face Rangers next weekend while Josh Campbell is set to return to full training.
Boyle has been out of action since being hospitalised with concussion following a heavy collision with Rangers defender John Souttar in the Scottish Cup quarter-final defeat at Easter Road on March 10.
He missed the 2-2 draw at Ross County and 3-0 home win over Livingston but manager Nick Montgomery hopes to have the winger back available for the league trip to Ibrox in the first match after the international break.
"Martin is feeling a lot better," the Hibs boss said. “Most important is we've got Martin back in and we'll manage him over the next couple of days, and hopefully by next week we can get him back into full training.
"He doesn't need a bounce game to get him ready. He's had lots of games and lots of travel with the national team this year, so if anybody is going to benefit from a break it will be Martin. We're just looking forward to getting him back into training once he's been cleared of everything."
Campbell meanwhile has missed nearly three months of football since injuring ankle ligaments in the Edinburgh derby draw with Hearts at Tynecastle on December 27. He is unlikely to be involved against Rangers but Montgomery, who also revealed goalkeeper David Marshall is nursing a "sore neck", expects the midfielder to be back in full training ahead of the match.
"I think he'll need a bounce game but in terms of contact I think he'll get back into full contact next week," he said. "That will hopefully be us getting Josh back in the next couple of weeks which will be a big boost. It was a nasty one – it was his knee and his ankle at the same time – but Josh is a tough kid and has worked really hard to get himself back into training. Hopefully he passes the next few things he's doing and will be in full training next week."
