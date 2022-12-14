Hibs praised for going 'above and beyond' to investigate racial abuse with audio forensic expert

Hibs continue to seek information regarding racist abuse during a game against Dundee United having sought confirmation from an Independent Audio Forensic Expert.

The club confirmed a thorough investigation has taken place and are now appealing to fans of the club who were in attendance at Tannadice in October to come forward if they can provide information regarding the incident.

A statement read: “Alongside a number of different stakeholders, the Club has been working hard to ensure that a thorough investigation has taken place. To do so, the audio from that incident was sent to an Independent Audio Forensic Expert who subsequently confirmed that the comment made by the individual at the match was racial.

“Hibernian FC has a zero-tolerance position on all kinds of racist and discriminatory abuse and finds that behaviour completely abhorrent. It has no place at Hibs, in the game, or in wider society. Once again, Hibernian FC asks supporters to come forward if they witnessed this incident, so it can be dealt with appropriately. Please contact [email protected] If the individual is identified, then the person will face the strongest action from the Club.

“Hibernian FC is proud to have players, staff, and supporters from a number of different backgrounds and cultures, and will continue to work alongside all other clubs up and down the country to ensure that all forms of discrimination are kicked out of the game.”

Former Hibs star Marvin Bartley praised the club for going above and beyond to find the truth.

"It’s extremely difficult to explain how big a moment this is not only for Scottish football but society in general,” he wrote on social media.

"A lot of hard work and effort has clearly gone into finding the truth, now we have it. This is the benchmark for clubs when they take on investigations, no stone should be left unturned! Football should be a safe place for all and there is no place for discrimination of any kind. I encourage people to keep calling it out. To the Hibs fans who did just this, your the real heroes. To Hibs as a club, thank you for going above and beyond to find the truth.”

