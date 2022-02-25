Hibs defender Ryan Porteous put forward for Scotland as 'responsibilities' discussed

Hibs defender Ryan Porteous.

The Easter Road centre-back captured headlines after police probed an incident where a woman was allegedly hit by a tumbler during a night out and then security cameras captured the 22-year-old in the background as one of his pals pinched a memorial wreath.

Asked what he had done to address the issues, Hibs boss Shaun Maloney said he had spoken to his player but beyond confirming he remains available for selection for Sunday’s match against Celtic, the Leith gaffer revealed he was unable “to go into it in any depth”.

“It's difficult for me to speak about this at the moment,” said Maloney.

“From a manager’s point of view, from speaking to Ryan this week, he is fully aware of what his responsibilities are and how he has to behave on and off the pitch.”And, with so much at stake professionally, Maloney wants to see him focus on improvement.

“On the pitch, since I have been here he has been really, really good. He is an outstanding young centre back and I would never tell a national team manager who to select but he has to be at a point where he is pushing other players in his position for selection. That’s how good he has been.

“So, he has to really keep that progression on the pitch and, moving forward, he has to make sure he is doing that on the pitch and off the pitch as well.”