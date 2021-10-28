Hibs poor form laid bare with worst run since Terry Butcher days

Hibs lost 3-1 at home to Celtic on Wednesday evening. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

Four weeks later and the Easter Road side sit fifth in the table having not added to their points tally following Wednesday night’s 3-1 home reverse to Celtic.

Jack Ross has now seen his side lose their last four outings with defeats away to Rangers and Aberdeen and at home to Dundee United prior to the visit of Ange Postecoglou’s men.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is the first time Hibs have lost four consecutive matches since the 2013/14 season under Terry Butcher where the club plummeted down the table and ended up being relegated via the play-offs.

Across March and April , the side lost six on the bounce within a run of 13 without a win to finish the league campaign.

Hibs also lost four league games in a row during the 2015/16 Championship season. That, however, was broken up by a draw with Inverness CT on the way to the club winning the 2016 Scottish Cup.

By all accounts it has been a tough run of fixtures for the side, facing two of the in-form teams, last season’s league winners and visiting a ground – Pittodrie – where they have not had the best record over the years.

On top of that, Ross has missed key players in some or all of those games, including Ryan Porteous, Kyle Magennis and Christian Doidge.

The Hibs boss called on fans to direct criticism towards him rather than the players.

“Criticism comes in the wake of poor runs," he said. “But it should be directed at me by supporters. It’s my team, my preparations, my selection.

"The players need their support so give them that backing because they need that and deserve it.”

Hibs now travel to Dingwall to face bottom-of-the-table Ross County at the weekend.

Saturday’s opponents grabbed their first league win of the season on Wednesday, defeating Dundee 5-0 at Dens Park.

It is the first of two away games against bottom six opposition – the other being Livingston – before the Premier Sports Cup semi-final in November.