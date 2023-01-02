Hibs player ratings: Two major let-downs and only one mark above 6 as Hearts claim derby win

Hibs slumped to their ninth defeat in 11 Premiership matches after losing 3-0 to Hearts in the Edinburgh derby at Tynecastle.

Hibs defender Lewis Stevenson looks dejected after Hearts score. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

Here is how the Hibs players rated out of 10 for their performance:

David Marshall: not at fault for any of Hearts' goals although if being harsh he may feel he could have pushed Ginnelly's shot to safety for the opener as Shankland tucked away the rebound - 6

Lewis Stevenson: put a great ball across goal in the first half that McKirdy was unable to connect with. Little else of note from the veteran, and he seemed too easily brushed aside by Humphrys for Hearts' third - 5

Paul Hanlon: Never got to grips with Hearts frontmen and too often guilty of passing the ball back to his goalkeeper rather than taking the ball forward - 5

Rocky Bushiri: handball gifted Hearts a penalty for their second but was generally the more solid of the Hibs backline, as has been the case recently - 6

Will Fish: uneasy performance on his first Hibs start with the on-loan 19-year-old from Man Utd deployed out of position at right-back. At fault for Hearts' opener when caught trying to shepherd the ball out of play and hooked at half-time - 4

Chris Cadden: look lost in a midfield role in the first half but improved signficantly when reverting to right-back in the second half and was a major threat getting forward - 6

Joe Newell: Posted missing along with the rest of Hibs' midfield in the first half, he was much more involved after the break but couldn't find the telling pass required - 6

Josh Campell: struggling to think of anything of note to say about his performance - too much of the game passed him by. 5

Harry McKirdy: given a rare chance from the start, but in keeping with his Hibs career to date, he offered little and was replaced at half-time. Plenty running around but what his actual role was is anyone's guess. 4

Elie Youan: should have scored when clean through at 2-0 but allowed Sibbick to catch up and make the tackle. Looked threatening at times but end product sorely lacking - 5

Kevin Nisbet - still looks short of the match sharpness he possessed before his injury. Held the ball up well enough at times but nowhere near threatening enough - 6

Aidan McGeady - provided a much-needed spark for Hibs following his half-time introduction. Can be a key player in second half of the season if his fitness improves - 7