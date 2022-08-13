Hibs player ratings: Some grim performances in green but one seven in defeat by Livingston

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hibs' Nohan Kenneh has a shot at goal during the match against Livingston.

David Marshall: Made one really smart save in second half. Blameless for both goals. 6

Chris Cadden: Tried to get forward to support attack where possible and the most stable of Hibs defenders. 6

Ryan Porteous: A typically aggressive performance from the defender. The fact Nouble kept away from him for most of the match shows that he wasn’t a weak link. 6

Paul Hanlon: First game back from injury. Really struggled with Nouble in first half, underlined by his weak challenge on striker for opening goal. Improved in second period but didn’t look fully fit and came off for McClelland towards end of match. 5

Marijan Cabraja: Picked up his third booking in a row, one of his fouls led to Livi’s winner and his slack pass sparked Nouble’s opener. A day to forget for the Croatian. 4

Joe Newell: Toiled to get a handle of the first half, but came on to better game in second period. Had a late chance saved by George. 5

Noah Kenneh: Showed excellent reactions to head home Hibs’ goal and was tidy enough with the ball at his feet. 6

Ewan Henderson: Anonymous in the first half but, much like the whole of Hibs’ attack, was more prominent thereafter. Never really did anything tangible in possession, though, and came off for Doyle-Hayes. 5

Elias Melkersen: Was having a very limited impact on the match before being replaced after just 20 minutes for Doidge. Unsure whether it was down to injury or a tactical move. 3

Jair Tavares: Saw a reasonable amount of the ball in first half but could not get past the Livingston defence. Made way for Boyle at break. 4

Elie Youan: The pick of the Hibs players. His pace and trickery caused Livingston issues all afternoon and came very close to late leveller with thunderous effort. A goal doesn’t feel far away. 7