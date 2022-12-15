Hibs player ratings: Porteous in midfield, Nisbet back in attack - marks out of 10 after 3-2 defeat to Rangers

Hibs led Rangers twice but left Ibrox with nothing as the Scottish Premiership returned from its World Cup break with a five-goal thriller.

Ryan Porteous celebrates after putting Hibs 1-0 ahead at Ibrox. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Ryan Porteous and Kevin Nisbet both put Hibs in front but goals from Fashion Sakala, Ryan Jack and Alfredo Morelos ensured Rangers claimed three points in Michael Beale’s first match in charge.

Here is how the Hibs players rated out of 10...

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Marshall - 7 - stepped up when needed to deny Rangers at the start of the second half.

Chris Cadden - 6 - could have done better at Rangers’ goal but did make a couple of vital blocks as the Ibrox side turned the screw. Faded.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rocky Bushiri - 6 - a backs to the wall performance along with his fellow Hibs defenders. Enjoyed a physical battle with Morelos.

Paul Hanlon - 5 - slid in to deny Morelos at the near post as Rangers looked for a swift second half goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marijan Cabraja - 5 - part of a Hibs backline that did well to repel a busy Rangers. Telling contribution as he played the ball forward for Nisbet’s goal.

Ryan Porteous - 6 - played in midfield for a brief period in recent friendly against Middlesbrough and the want-away defender was again utilised in an advanced position. Rose well to head home the opening goal but booking puts him out of the upcoming derby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kyle Magennis - 5 - booked for a late challenge on Ryan Kent. Played out wide as manager Lee Johnson tweaked his line-up. Was not as involved as he would have liked.

Joe Newell - 6 - a tough shift up against a Rangers midfield who responded well to going behind and pressed the game high, forcing a solid rearguard action from their guests.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Josh Campbell - 5 - spearheaded the Hibs midfield and tried to get up in support of Kevin Nisbet

Elie Youan - 5 - provided a couple of enticing crosses early on but was squeezed back as Rangers took control.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kevin Nisbet - 7 - making his mark after such a long time out, he was clinical in putting Hibs back into the lead just seconds after Rangers had equalised.

SUBS

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elias Melkersen - 4 - on in the 68th minute but struggled to retain possession.

Aiden McGeady - 5 - came on for Kevin Nisbet in the 79th minute. The ibrox crowd greeted him with loud boos.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harry McKirdy - N/A - on in the 86th minute

Lewis Stevenson - N/A - on in the 86th minute

Advertisement Hide Ad