Hibs player ratings: Martin Boyle earns top marks off the bench as defender struggles

The winger struck in the 95th minute in his first match back at the club following his return from a spell in Saudi Arabia to secure a point that had looked unlikely for Lee Johnson’s men since Lawrence Shankland’s first-half opener for the visitors.

Boyle sped onto a cut-back from Elie Youan to slot the ball under Craig Gordon before revealing afterwards that he had not kicked a ball in almost two months.

"You could say sports science is out the window," he told Sky Sports. “Last time I kicked a ball was the 28th of June. The gaffer phoned me last night and asked if I could manage. When he gave me the nod I knew that the atmosphere and adrenalin would get me through, and thankfully it has, so back to running club on Monday!”

The result means the derby rivals are tied on four points from the opening two cinch Premiership fixtures of the season.

Moira Gordon was at Easter Road and rated the Hibs players out of ten ...

1. David Marshall - 7 Double save at the start of the second half to keep the home side within striking distance - 7 Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group Photo Sales

2. Chris Cadden - 7 Once again he was a crossing machine down that right wing and was solid defensively. 7 Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group Photo Sales

3. Rocky Bushiri - 5 Had a tough afternoon trying to contain Shankland. Unable to get stoppage time header on target. 5 Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group Photo Sales

4. Ryan Porteous - 7 Was beaten by McKay and Shankland at the opening goal and while he was always competitive it wasn’t one of his best games. 7 Photo: Paul Devlin - SNS Group Photo Sales