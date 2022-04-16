Hibs player ratings: How they fared against Hearts - three plus points but James Scott and Joe Newell letdowns

Matt Macey: Little chance with either goal and had a steady display. 6
Paul McGinn: Surprise return to the starting XI after weeks out injured. Made some timely interventions before being subbed on 70 minutes. 6
Ryan Porteous: Back in the Hibs starting XI and improved them with a typically wholehearted display. 6
Paul Hanlon: Captain marshalled his backline well. 6
Chris Cadden: Scored Hibs’ goal and was one of their best attacking outlets, exposing Hearts’ left-flank. 7
Jake Doyle Hayes: Tried to start Hibs’ attacks off at the base of midfield – a tidy enough display. 6
Lewis Stevenson: Committed performance from the Hibs veteran. Set up Cadden’s goal and drove his team on. Unlucky to be subbed with 20 minutes remaining. 7
Joe Newell: Picked up an early booking and failed to curb his aggression throughout match. Dismissed for a second caution after sliding in on Peter Haring, taking all wind out of Hibs’ sails. 4
Harry Clarke: Energetic display from left full-back, who left everything out there. 6
Ewan Henderson: Caused Hearts problems with his set-piece deliveries and was one of Hibs’ better forward players. 7
James Scott: Unable to make an impact and injured Craig Halkett with a poor tackle. 5
Josh Campbell: Lucky to stay on the pitch for a wild tackle on Barrie McKay. 3
Elias Melkersen: Missed a presentable header in stoppage time. 3
Chris Mueller: On too late to make an impact. n/a
Sylvester Jasper: On late too but timid late free-kick straight at Craig Gordon. n/a