Hibs player ratings: Four 8s as hosts excel against Hearts but one clear stand-out

We give the Hibs players involved in the Edinburgh derby against Hearts a mark out of ten for their performance at Easter Road ...

David Marshall: Made two big saves either side of the interval to preserve Hibs’ clean sheet. His first derby win as captain of the club. 7

CJ Egan-Riley: His afternoon could have become very uncomfortable due to a tenth-minute booking but he trod the tightrope exceptionally well. Kept Barrie McKay quiet and managed to get forward on occasion. 7

Will Fish: Given that the big on-loan Manchester United centre-back made the costly error against Dundee United last weekend, he recovered magnificently. Did not a foot wrong the whole game and made a massive block to deny Jorge Grant. Looked more comfortable with Paul Hanlon beside him. 8

Hibs players celebrate Kevin Nisbet's winner against Hearts.

Paul Hanlon: He defended really well but what told the biggest story was the organisation and calmness in the Hibs backline with him in it. He kept less experienced players in check. At the other end, headed across goal to assist Kevin Nisbet’s winner. A late booking failed to take shine off his performance. 8

Chris Cadden: Bundles of energy and left it all out there, but was sometimes let down by his final delivery. Helped protect Egan-Riley down the right side of defence. 7

Jake Doyle-Hayes: Like Egan-Riley, picked up an early booking but didn’t let it curtail his game. Was energetic, played on the front foot and started off a lot of Hibs attacks. Made way for Josh Campbell on 70 minutes. 7

James Jeggo: The Australian anchored the Hibs midfield and allowed others to flourish. His game will go unnoticed by many but his tenaciousness and positional awareness was the bedrock for this Hibs victory. An impressive performance. 8

Joe Newell: Spoke prior to this match about how desperate he was to win a derby and played like a man possessed. Drove up the pitch, flew into tackles and dictated much of Hibs’ play. This was an exceptional performance and deserved to be man of the match. 9

Lewis Stevenson: The veteran wing-back returned to the team and coped so well with all that was thrown at him, made more impressive by a lack of protection from Elie Youan. Limited impact going forward but carried out his role very well. 7

Kevin Nisbet: The Scotland forward showed fine composure to volley home the winner, worked his socks off and linked up the play very well. Can be very pleased with his day’s work. 8

Elie Youan: Such a frustrating display from the French forward. Gets himself into so many promising positions but too often fails to deliver the killer pass or the final ball. Gave it his all but an early miss set the tone for a frustrating day on a personal level. 6