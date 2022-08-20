Hibs player ratings: Deserved 9 for MOTM and three 8s in dramatic draw with Rangers

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Marshall: Had very little do apart from pick the ball out of the net twice. 6

Chris Cadden: Bombed up and down the right flank tirelessly, but did find life difficult at times by Ryan Kent’s trickery. 6

Ryan Porteous: Picked up a booking but put in a good performance at centre-half and did not get involved in any of the drama that has sometimes caught him in Hibs-Rangers matches. 7

Hibs celebrate Josh Campbell's stoppage-time equaliser.

Rocky Bushiri: Played pretty well but blotted his copybook with a silly tug on Antonio Colak that led to the penalty. 5

Paul Hanlon: Was having a decent enough game but was replaced in unusual circumstances on 26 minutes – presumably tactical given his reaction to Lee Johnson’s decision to substitute him. 4

Joe Newell: After a sub-standard performance at Livingston, he was right back at it today. Combative, pressed and passed well. Was clever with the ball when Hibs had numerical advantage. 8

Jake Doyle-Hayes: Restored to the starting XI, he was tidy enough in midfield and did not allow a first-half yellow-card to stymie his combative instincts. Came off for Lewis Miller in the latter stages on game. 6

Josh Campbell: Started off at left-back but was moved into midfield and that’s where he excelled. His clever pass set Elie Youan free to create the first goal and then he equalised late on with a marvellous strike. Wasn’t afraid to be physical either. A top performance. 9

Ewan Henderson: Had been slack with one or two passes and then picked up an early yellow card for a blatant bodycheck, and given the way the match was being officiated, Johnson decided he couldn't keep him on. Like Hanlon, made way before 30-minute mark. 3

Martin Boyle: Constantly harried and pestered the Rangers defence and timed his run well to score Hibs’ first goal. Makes Hibs so much more dangerous in the final third. 8

Elie Youan: His pace and trickery caused Rangers issues and he linked well with Boyle for the goal. 7