Hibs player ratings: Deserved 9 for MOTM and three 8s in dramatic draw with Rangers
We give the Hibs players a mark out of ten for their performance against Rangers at Easter Road ...
David Marshall: Had very little do apart from pick the ball out of the net twice. 6
Chris Cadden: Bombed up and down the right flank tirelessly, but did find life difficult at times by Ryan Kent’s trickery. 6
Ryan Porteous: Picked up a booking but put in a good performance at centre-half and did not get involved in any of the drama that has sometimes caught him in Hibs-Rangers matches. 7
Rocky Bushiri: Played pretty well but blotted his copybook with a silly tug on Antonio Colak that led to the penalty. 5
Paul Hanlon: Was having a decent enough game but was replaced in unusual circumstances on 26 minutes – presumably tactical given his reaction to Lee Johnson’s decision to substitute him. 4
Joe Newell: After a sub-standard performance at Livingston, he was right back at it today. Combative, pressed and passed well. Was clever with the ball when Hibs had numerical advantage. 8
Jake Doyle-Hayes: Restored to the starting XI, he was tidy enough in midfield and did not allow a first-half yellow-card to stymie his combative instincts. Came off for Lewis Miller in the latter stages on game. 6
Josh Campbell: Started off at left-back but was moved into midfield and that’s where he excelled. His clever pass set Elie Youan free to create the first goal and then he equalised late on with a marvellous strike. Wasn’t afraid to be physical either. A top performance. 9
Ewan Henderson: Had been slack with one or two passes and then picked up an early yellow card for a blatant bodycheck, and given the way the match was being officiated, Johnson decided he couldn't keep him on. Like Hanlon, made way before 30-minute mark. 3
Martin Boyle: Constantly harried and pestered the Rangers defence and timed his run well to score Hibs’ first goal. Makes Hibs so much more dangerous in the final third. 8
Elie Youan: His pace and trickery caused Rangers issues and he linked well with Boyle for the goal. 7
Substitutes: Christian Doidge (5) was one of the early replacements, but it never really happened for him in attack. Left-back Marijan Cabraja (8) also came on after 26 minutes and played well, was elbowed by Morelos and showed the heart of a lion by playing so soon after his father’s death. Lewis Miller (4) nearly scored with a header, while Momodou Bojang (n/a) appeared right at the end.