The Irishman has not featured yet under current manager Montgomery

Nick Montgomery is planning to give Jake Doyle-Hayes his first Hibs appearance in almost nine months over the course of the next week.

The 25-year-old Irishman has not played since the Europa Conference League defeat at home to Aston Villa in August. Doyle-Hayes has suffered a string of complications and setbacks since sustaining an ankle injury in a training-ground challenge with former manager Lee Johnson more than a year ago. However, the former St Mirren midfielder is ready to return to action as Hibs conclude their campaign with matches at home to Aberdeen on Sunday and Motherwell on Wednesday and then away to Livingston next weekend.

“JDH is back in training so I’m really hopeful that we can maybe see him some minutes between now and the end of the season because it’s been a real frustrating season for him,” said manager Montgomery, who has not had the chance to utilise Doyle-Hayes since his appointment last September. “We know how good a player he is. To see Jake back would be a real positive for him and for the club moving into next season.”

Sunday’s Easter Road fixture pits together two teams widely deemed to have underachieved after failing to make the top six of the cinch Premiership. “Aberdeen have got a very good squad, I don’t think anyone can doubt that, but they’ve had a difficult season,” said Montgomery. “They played European football, like we did. Nobody’s entitled to finish in the top six.