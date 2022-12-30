Hibs' 'perfect game', singing section talks, playing 'underground' - Lee Johnson speaks ahead of Hearts clash

Insisting he does not have any fear ahead of Monday’s capital derby, Hibs boss Lee Johnson does recognise the opportunity it affords his team to alter perceptions and “change the dynamic of the season”.

Hibs manager Lee Johnson.

The Easter Road side travel across the city looking to slash Hearts’ advantage over them in the league and catapult themselves back into the battle for a top-three finish.

Currently sitting five points behind Robbie Neilson’s men, who occupy third spot thanks to their midweek win over St Johnstone, victory would partially bridge that gap and help the Leith side switch the narrative, which, in a city with big football rivalries, is always influenced by the fortunes of their neighbours.

“It’s the next opportunity to buy credit with the fanbase, a lot of credit,” said the Hibees’ boss. “It’s another opportunity to get where we want to be in terms of the league table. And, more importantly, it’s a chance for us to showcase there is improvement to this team and that we are heading in the right direction.

“I genuinely think we can do that. We respect Hearts have good quality, their front players are dangerous but like all teams they have flaws and it’s up to us to expose them.”

Looking to strengthen the bond between the team and the fans, there has been dialogue between the club and the singing section, which will pack into the Roseburn Stand at Tynecastle for the traditional new year fixture, while the players have been left in no doubt just how useful a victory would be in terms of momentum.

“It is the perfect game for that. It completely changes the dynamic of the season. It is a massive opportunity and in that sense you need a cup final mentality. But I think the players want it. They are working their socks off and while we haven’t always shown the quality we would hope, we are trying to improve on and off the pitch.”

Since the World Cup break, performances have improved and, as well as a strong first half showing against Rangers and a brighter start against Celtic midweek, the much-needed win over Livingston was sandwiched in between. But, having played in a capital derby, Johnson knows the nature of the game and the venue present particular tests which are best passed by those with experience of the fixture.

“I think it’s a benefit, yeah, I really do, especially with the surroundings at Tynecastle. You almost feel like you’re underground when you play there. It’s so like a theatre in style. It is a good place to play but it would be a great place to win. That is the key for us.

“But, let me tell you, as a player, the most important thing is you can’t play the occasion, you have to play the moment, you have to play the action, and when you do that then things break for you.