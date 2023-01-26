The 20-year-old left-back has impressed in Serie A since making the £3m switch from Easter Road last summer, scoring twice and registering six assists in 13 appearances for the Italian outfit.
Doig has already been linked with the likes of Bologna, Lazio and Roma, now according to The Times, Ligue 1 pair Nice and Stade de Reims have also entered the race for the Scotland Under-21 star.
Danish champions FC Copenhagen are also credited with showing an interest sparking the prospect of a bidding war for a player who has reportedly been valued at £9m by relegation-threatened Verona.
With Hibs due a substantial sell-on percentage on any profit made in the sale of their former player, the Leith side stand to net a healthy seven-figure sum if the asking price is met ahead of the January transfer window closing.