Hibs on major sell-on fee alert as new clubs enter £9m transfer chase

Former Hibs defender Josh Doig could be set to land the club a major windfall after being linked with a big-money transfer from Hellas Verona.

By Matthew Elder
3 minutes ago
Updated 26th Jan 2023, 10:23am
The 20-year-old left-back has impressed in Serie A since making the £3m switch from Easter Road last summer, scoring twice and registering six assists in 13 appearances for the Italian outfit.

Doig has already been linked with the likes of Bologna, Lazio and Roma, now according to The Times, Ligue 1 pair Nice and Stade de Reims have also entered the race for the Scotland Under-21 star.

Danish champions FC Copenhagen are also credited with showing an interest sparking the prospect of a bidding war for a player who has reportedly been valued at £9m by relegation-threatened Verona.

Former Hibs defender Josh Doig in action for Hellas Verona during a Serie A match against Cremonese at Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi. (Photo by Emmanuele Ciancaglini/Getty Images)

With Hibs due a substantial sell-on percentage on any profit made in the sale of their former player, the Leith side stand to net a healthy seven-figure sum if the asking price is met ahead of the January transfer window closing.

Josh Doig
