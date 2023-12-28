Hibs 'need to keep looking' for January reinforcements as Josh Campbell adds to injury woes

Hibs manager Nick Montgomery at full time after the 1-0 defeat to Hearts. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

Hibs manager Nick Montgomery is hoping he will be able to bring in reinforcements after Josh Campbell became the latest player to inflate the club’s injury list.

Tasting defeat at home for the first time since taking charge of the Easter Road club, Montgomery was gutted that it was served up by derby rivals Hearts but he was also disappointed to see his squad depleted further when his 23 year-old midfielder carried off.

“It’s a bad twist of his ankle and it adds to the long list of players we have out. Hopefully it’s not as bad as we first thought. We just need to get through to the break and hopefully we’ll have the injured boys back and we can bring in one or two reinforcements.

“There are not that many quality players out there not playing but we need to keep looking because, with the Asian Cup and African Cup of Nations we will also lose four players from the squad. On the flip side it’s an opportunity for some of the fringe players.”

They might have to be involved at the weekend as the sixth-placed club look to bounce back from back to back defeats with victory over Motherwell on January 2, allowing them to head into the winter shutdown with extra positivity.

“It’s a tough one to take. It’s my first loss at Easter Road and it’s probably the worst game to lose. That hurts. It will hurt for a long time. But now we need to get ready for Motherwell.

“It’s a cruel game at times. Iit was one bit of quality from a quality striker [Lawrence Shankland], and that’s why there is so much media about him maybe moving on.

“He’s probably one of the best strikers in the league. Other than that I thought we kept him quiet and for large periods of the game we were very good. We just lacked that final pass, that final bit of quality to take the game by the scruff of the neck. I don’t think anyone watching would have thought it would be anything other than a draw with two missed penalties.