Hibs near director of football appointment as Lee Johnson spills beans on ‘very strong candidates’

Hibs will have a Director of Football in place by the summer, according to manager Lee Johnson.

The intention to shake up the Leith outfit’s management structure was revealed back in January in a bid to bolster the club’s sporting performance and came on the back of a thorough review conducted over a number of months. Backed unanimously by the board and former chairman and majority shareholder Ron Gordon, the process to identify the best candidates has since been ongoing. But, Johnson has revealed that they are nearing a decision, with the newcomer expected to be in place ahead of the next transfer window.

“It’s going very well. I know the club have interviewed a number of very strong candidates in terms of name and CV. So that’s been interesting for me to look at from afar.

“I think the plan now is to narrow it down over the next couple of weeks, probably conduct a second interview and then potentially I’ll have conversations with those guys to see how we’ll work together and go from there. Then we’ll make an appointment, certainly before the summer.”

Explaining the decision to switch things up and bring a Director of Football on board, chief executive Ben Kensell said that he believed it would considerably benefit the club and he outlined the responsibilities, which encompass all areas of football support at the Hibernian Training Centre, including the Academy and development, analysis, football administration, medical, player care, recruitment, and strength and conditioning. They will also be tasked with reviewing all of football operations.

“I have worked with Directors of Football before, so I have a full understanding of the difference they can make.

“Our desire to make the Club successful hasn’t wavered, and we’re hoping that bringing in a Director of Football will help mirror our off-the-pitch success, so we can achieve our sporting ambitions.”

The criteria on the club’s wishlist includes a solid knowledge of Scottish football, experience of working at a senior level at a high performing club, extensive contacts within the game and a strong background in implementing strategy and bringing sporting success.

With a top-six finish guaranteed this term, the club have already bettered last season’s Premiership performance and, with five games to play, remain focused on securing European football next term. And, the Director of Football will be expected to play their part in recruiting players who can enhance the club’s chances of shining on that stage and domestically while supporting Johnson in his duties as Hibs try to build improvement year on year.

“Part of the interview process they will be asked what they have seen and what they would expect to change,” explained Johnson, who was party to the initial idea to bring in the new figurehead and said it would free him up to do more on the coaching side as well as focus on the things that matter most in terms of match days.

“So that bit is interesting, to get someone with a fresh set of eyes on it, who has done their due diligence properly. But also you know it was strongly weighted to a recruitment background as well.

