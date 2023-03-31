Hibs missing key man but Motherwell also hit by suspension blow - team news, probable XIs

Hibs welcome Motherwell to Easter Road on Saturday as the Premiership action resumes following the international break.

Hibs' Elie Youan is suspended for the visit of Motherwell.

Both sides have recorded three wins, two losses and a draw in each of their past six league fixtures but the Leith side triumphed in the two previous head-to-heads this term.

The Fir Park side’s form since the arrival of Stuart Kettlewell as manager has taken them clear of the relegation and play-off spots but Hibs had also been on the rise, until the came up against Rangers and then Celtic The home side will be looking to get back to winning ways as they try to chase down city rivals Hearts and Aberdeen, who sit in third and fourth respectively. But, following his yellow card at Celtic Park, manager Lee Johnson is banned from the technical area and will watch proceedings from the stand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two yellow cards for Elie Youan in that same match, two weeks ago, will see the Frenchman miss out, while long-term injuries to Martin Boyle (knee), Rocky Bushiri (ankle) and Aiden McGeady (hamstring) rule them out. Joe Newell is back in contention, though, after missing the last four matches. He last featured in Hibs’ victory over St Mirren at the beginning of February.

Motherwell will be without Callum Slattery, who is suspended following his sending off against Rangers last time out, while striker Jonathan Obika misses out again with a hamstring injury. The likes of Joe Efford, Jack Aitchison and Riku Danzaki are back training but will not necessarily be involved. Josh Morris, Nathan McGinley and Jake Carroll are long-term absentees.

Probable Hibs team: Marshall; Cadden, Fish, Hanlon, Cabraja; Egan-Riley, Jeggo; Henderson, Campbell, Hoppe; Nisbet.