Hibs midfielder Dylan Tait reveals Derek McInnes factor after joining Kilmarnock on loan

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND - JANUARY 14: Dylan Tait is pictured during Hibernian media access at Hibernian Training Facility, on January 14, 2022, in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

The 20-year-old signed from Raith Rovers in the summer but was immediately loaned back to the Kirkcaldy club until the January window.

He played his last game for the Stark’s Park side in a goalless draw with Dunfermline on January 2 before joining up with his Easter Road teammates.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, the youngster was left out of the Hibs squad for the first match back after the Premiership break at Celtic Park on Monday, and has now been sent back to the Championship to “maximise his development” at Rugby Park under Derek McInnes.

Tait revealed the chance to work with the former Aberdeen boss was a key factor in the switch

“I know the league well having played for Raith Rovers over the past two seasons and I know what is required to win games at this level," he said.

“The chance to join a massive club like Killie, who are looking to gain promotion was vital for me.

“The manager had a big part to play in me coming here because he’s worked at the top level in Scotland and has helped to improve lots of good players.

"I’m really excited about the opportunity of working with him and hopefully he can help develop my game and we can be successful together at Kilmarnock.”

Tait will join up with Hibs teammate Dan Mackay, who completed a similar loan move to Kilmarnock last week.