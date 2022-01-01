Hibs midfielder Alex Gogic has been linked with a move away from the club.

The Cypriot internationalist, who joined Hibs in the summer of 2020, has found it tough to break into the first team this season and, with his contract entering its final six months, had been expected to move on this transfer window.

The arrival of new manager Shaun Maloney has given Gogic and other players of the fringes a fresh start, but The Scotsman understands that prior to Maloney’s appointment, Gogic had been told he was free to find a new club.

The Daily Record reports that St Mirren and Ross County are keen on the former Hamilton Accies player, but there is also interest from Morecambe in England, while outfits in Greece and Cyprus are also monitoring the situation.

Gogic played in Hibs’ recent 1-0 win over Aberdeen, but was an unused substitute in the 3-1 win over Dundee United on Boxing Day.

Hibs are expected to be active in the transfer market, with a centre-half high on the agenda, and allowing Gogic to leave would free up funds for Maloney to bring in his own players.

Both St Mirren and Ross County want to strengthen their defensive midfield options ahead of a gruelling relegation fight in the second part of the season.